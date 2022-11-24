Calendar for Friday, Nov. 25

The Legends Event Center's grand opening is Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center, owned by the city of Bryan, will feature a variety of free activities, games, performances, food and demonstrations in the 122,000 square-foot facility located at 2533 Midtown Park Boulevard. bryantx.gov/Midtown.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Art camp, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Dr. in Bryan. Little Artist Thanksgiving Art Camp. 979-704-3090.

Santa's Wonderland, 6 p.m.-midnight, 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Friday night trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Recess Like an Adult, 7-9 p.m., Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr. in Bryan. Trivia, kickball, cornhole, kan jam.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dallas Shipp, 7 p.m., Aggieland Boutique Hotel, 1508 S. Texas Ave. in College Station.

John Singleton, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Payton Howie, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Passion for Art: 25 Years of the Texas Art Collectors Organization, through Dec. 17 at the Stark Galleries at Texas A&M's Memorial Student Center. This exhibition conveys the stories of TACO members through shared interests and experiences, while celebrating the broad spectrum of Texas art and the diversity of the member’s collections.

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

A Transient Nature, through Jan. 13 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. By artists Dameon Lester, Shawn Camp and Shannon Faseler. Wright Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed for the holidays.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.