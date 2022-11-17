Calendar for Friday, Nov. 18

The holiday season is right around the corner and one way to enjoy it is with the Blinn College District's wind symphony and choirs' "Sounds of the Season," a musical tribute to the season at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 in the Festival Institute Concert Hall in Round Top. Tickets are $10 and available at blinn.edu/boxoffice. The concert will feature the world premiere of Brooke Pierson's "Cafe Bleu," performed by the Blinn College and Brenham High School bands.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Santa's Wonderland, 4 p.m.-midnight, 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.
Santa's Holiday Parade, 5 p.m., Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Rd. in College Station.
Lights On, 6-9 p.m., Downtown Bryan. Christmas tree lighting, Salvation Army Band, performance of "The Nutcracker" by Ballet Brazos, and the first performance by students from the Texas A&M School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts. Six dancers in lighted costumes will perform three routines throughout the night, starting at around 6:45 p.m., ensemble band 70 Degrees will play pop and rock music.
Friday night trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.
Recess Like an Adult, 7-9 p.m., Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr. in Bryan. Trivia, kickball, cornhole, kan jam.
ENTERTAINMENT
Wrestling, 5-9 p.m., Kinderhill Brew Lab, 800 S. Bryan Ave. in Bryan.
"The Grinch," 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., The Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Bryan.
Jordan Davis, 7 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Dr. in College Station.
Dave Skinner, Hailey Brumbaugh and Mike Holleman, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
Pigs on the Wall, a Pink Floyd tribute band, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 Main St. in Bryan. $15.
Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Pecos & The Rooftops, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station.