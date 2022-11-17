Calendar for Friday, Nov. 18

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

A Transient Nature, through Jan. 13 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. By artists Dameon Lester, Shawn Camp and Shannon Faseler. Wright Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and closed for the holidays.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $9 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.