Calendar for Friday, Nov. 18

The holiday season is right around the corner and one way to enjoy it is with the Blinn College District's wind symphony and choirs' "Sounds of the Season," a musical tribute to the season at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 in the Festival Institute Concert Hall in Round Top. Tickets are $10 and available at blinn.edu/boxoffice. The concert will feature the world premiere of Brooke Pierson's "Cafe Bleu," performed by the Blinn College and Brenham High School bands.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Santa's Wonderland, 4 p.m.-midnight, 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Santa's Holiday Parade, 5 p.m., Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Rd. in College Station.

Lights On, 6-9 p.m., Downtown Bryan. Christmas tree lighting, Salvation Army Band, performance of "The Nutcracker" by Ballet Brazos, and the first performance by students from the Texas A&M School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts. Six dancers in lighted costumes will perform three routines throughout the night, starting at around 6:45 p.m., ensemble band 70 Degrees will play pop and rock music.

Friday night trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Recess Like an Adult, 7-9 p.m., Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr. in Bryan. Trivia, kickball, cornhole, kan jam.

ENTERTAINMENT

Wrestling, 5-9 p.m., Kinderhill Brew Lab, 800 S. Bryan Ave. in Bryan.

"The Grinch," 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., The Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Bryan.

Jordan Davis, 7 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Dr. in College Station.

Dave Skinner, Hailey Brumbaugh and Mike Holleman, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Pigs on the Wall, a Pink Floyd tribute band, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 Main St. in Bryan. $15.

Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Pecos & The Rooftops, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. 

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

A Transient Nature, through Jan. 13 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. By artists Dameon Lester, Shawn Camp and Shannon Faseler. Wright Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and closed for the holidays.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $9 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

