Calendar for Friday, Nov. 11

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra will hold the 22nd annual Youth Concerto Competition finalists at 3 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. The finalists, selected by a panel of principal musicians and Dr. Marcelo Bussiki, music director and conductor of the BVSO, are Jerry Hsieh, Andrew Kim, Anna Kimber, Misato Koiwa and Christina Yum. The event is free to the public.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Ranch Sorting of America, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. 2022 World Finals.

Veterans Day, 11 a.m., Post #159 American Legion, 101 Waco St. in Bryan. Ceremony to honor America's veterans. Post Commander Dale Hutchcraft and Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Brigadier General Patrick Michaels to speak and Honor Guard will perform rifle salute and play "Taps." Open to the public.

Veterans Day, 11 a.m., Corps Plaza on the campus of Texas A&M University. Corps of Cadets to lay wreaths at the Memorial Student Center and the Corps Memorial Plaza.

Recycled Art Day Contest, 1-5 p.m., Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 S. in College Station.

Community yoga, 5 p.m., Yoga Studio BCS, 305 N. Parker Ave. in Bryan. Free.

Art show, 5:30-8 p.m., Red Velvet Inn & Fine Art Gallery, 803 S. La Salle St. in Navasota.

Veterans Day ceremony, 5:30 p.m., Louis L. Adam Memorial Plaza of Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, 3101 Harvey Rd. in College Station.

Friday night trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Santa's Wonderland, 6 p.m.-midnight, 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

ENTERTAINMENT

Keeton Coffman, 7 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 Main. St. in Bryan. With Taylor Young Band, Abigail Taylor and Clayton Hester.

Samuel Paul Brown Band, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Tell Runyan, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Estate Sale Band, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive.

Josh Ward, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Guest Cody Hibbard.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

A Transient Nature, through Jan. 13 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. By artists Dameon Lester, Shawn Camp and Shannon Faseler. Wright Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed for the holidays.