For those looking to send their 4-to-6 year-old children to camp, Explorers Camp might be a good option. The day camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for three days each at three separate sessions at Millican Camp (19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station). Wildlife education, canoeing, fishing, camp games and songs are all part of the schedule. Cost: $195. Session 1: May 31–June 2. Session 2: June 26–28. Session 3: July 24-26. Information: millicanreserve.com/camp-millican

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.