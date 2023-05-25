FRIDAY
EVENTS
Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.
ENTERTAINMENT
DJ Rob, 6:30 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.
Rob Vargas, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
Against the Grain, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Joey McGee, 7:30 p.m., The George, 180 Century Court in College Station.
Ricky Montijo, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive W. in College Station.
Joey Kipfer, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
EXHIBITS
We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28, at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.