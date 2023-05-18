"Godspell," a musical comprised of various musical parables from the Gospel according to Matthew, comes to the Unity Theater (300 Church St. in Brenham) for 12 shows between June 8-25. A cast of 10 characters tell the different parables by using a variety of games, storytelling techniques and doses of comedy. Tickets: $30 adults, $15 students available at tickets.unitybrenham.org or 979-830-8358.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Adidas girls 3SSB Live and Gold Live Invitational, TBD, Legends Event Center, 2533 Midtown Park Blvd. in Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

StageCenter 2023-24 season reveal, 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Free.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ricky Montijo, 6 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota.

Troubadour Festival Kickoff Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 223 Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Triston Marez and the Huser Brothers Band perform. Free.

"TTC Miscast Volume I," 7 p.m., Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $22 adults, $17 students/seniors, $12 children available at theatrecompany.com or 979-574-3709.

"Sgt. Stubby an American Hero," 7-10 p.m., George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, 1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station.

Without a Doubt Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Hi-Fi Band, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Ella Reid, 7:30 p.m., The George, 180 Century Court in College Station.

Brian Turner, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Paige Lewis, 9 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28, at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.