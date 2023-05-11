If the Nickelodeon series wasn't nauseating enough for you, "SpongeBob the Musical" is coming to The Theatre Company (3125 Texas Ave. in Bryan) from June 2-18. The musical features original songs by Aerosmith, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend and David Bowie among others. In the musical version of this story, their entire ocean community faces total annihilation until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. Tickets: $22.50 for adults, $17 for students/seniors and $12 for children 12 and under, available at theatrecompany.com/tickets.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Mother's Day Celebration, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

In His Hands, a Night With Mom and the Master Potter, 6:30 p.m., First Methodist Church gymnasium, 507 E. 27th St. in Bryan. Free.

42-domino tournament, 7 p.m., Yesterdays Bar & Grill, 4421 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Tyler Tillman, 6 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota.

Jesse Straton Band, 6 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

"Lend Me a Tenor," 7 p.m., Navasota Theatre Alliance, Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets: $16 adults, $14 seniors/students, dinner $59.95 available at 936-825-3195.

Pigs on Wall (Pink Floyd tribute) with Bran the Mystic, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Tell Runyan, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Jack Nelson, 8 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Jake Waylon, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speak Easy, LaSalle Hotel, 120 Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

High Noon, 9 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Faculty Biennial, through Sunday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.