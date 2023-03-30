Spring is the time for concerts involving Texas A&M students. The Singing Cadets will perform at 7 p.m. April 15 at Rudder Auditorium, the Jazz Ensembles gather at 7 p.m. April 28 at Rudder Theatre, while the following day the Women's Chorus (3 p.m., Rudder Theatre), Century Singers (7 p.m., Rudder Theatre) and Orchestra (7 p.m., Rudder Auditorium) all perform. The Wind Symphony (2 p.m., Rudder Theatre) and band (5:30 p.m., Rudder Auditorum) will play April 30. Tickets: boxoffice.tamu.edu or 979-845-1234.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Piper Faust Memorial Barrel Race, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Lick Creek Park in the Dark, 6 p.m.-7 a.m., Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Campers need tent, supplies, flashlights, lanterns, sleeping bags, snacks and drinks.

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Drive in Bryan.

Venetian Mask Making, 6-8 p.m., Forsyth Galleries, Memorial Student Center 2428 in College Station.

Lecture, 7 p.m., Rudder Auditorium, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. John Bolton, Kay Bailey Hutchison, Husain Haqqani and Thomas Friedman discuss "Rethinking American Intervention." Tickets: boxoffice.tamu.edu or call 979-845-1234.

ENTERTAINMENT

Bundle Branch Ranchers, 6 p.m., WindFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota.

DJ Rob, 6:30 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

"Oklahoma!" 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave. S. in Bryan. Tickets: Adults, $22.50 and children 12 and under, $12 available at theatrecompany.com/tickets.

Peter Lieuwen Trio, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Lindsay Beaver and Brad Stivers, 7:30 p.m., Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

"Yankee Tavern," 8 p.m., Unity Theater, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: 979-830-8358 or email Tickets@UnityBrenham.org.

Otonana Trio, Toasted Milk Bois and Farewell Party, 8:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through Sunday. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The University Art Galleries’ exhibition catalogue is available at TX.AG/PVFA23Catalogue.