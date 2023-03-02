Multi-platinum selling Grammy winners Casting Crowns bring their Healer album tour to Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Featuring special performances from We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller. Tickets: $29-$129 available at 12thmanfoundation.evenue.net.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Stock Horse of Texas clinic, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

AggieCon 52, 11 a.m., Rudder Tower, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Oldest and largest student-run fan convention in the world. Tickets: $20

Darwin Day, 5-8 p.m., The Gardens at Texas A&M, 578 John Kimbrough Blvd. in College Station. Parking and admission free.

First Friday and Bryan ISD Showcase, 5-10 p.m., 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Live music, art demonstrations, interactive events.

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station; 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr. in Bryan.

Bargain Blitz preview party, 6-8:30 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Admission: Adults, $6; children, $3.

ENTERTAINMENT

DJ Rob, 6:30 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," 7 p.m., Theatre Company of B-CS, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: Adults, $22.50; seniors/students, $17; children 12 and under, $12 at theatrecompany.com/tickets

"A Girl's Weekend," 7 p.m., Navasota Theater Alliance, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets: $15-60 at 936-825-3195.

Zach Jones, 7 p.m., Rail & Rye, 101 S. Railroad St. in Navasota.

HiFi Band, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Empiires with Aaerial and Jonojono, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theatre, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Against the Grain, 9 p.m., Knight Club, 2501 Texas Ave. S. in College Station.

Luke Prater, 10 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Tignon, through Thursday at the Wright Gallery in Texas A&M's Langford Architecture Building A. Chesley Antoinette’s exhibition examines the Tignon Law of 1786 in Louisiana, which forced free women of color to cover their hair with a cloth known as a tignon. Wright Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Free. Information: arch.tamu.edu/inside/services/wright-gallery.

Spring Mini Camp: Canine Companions, March 13-17, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Children ages 4-12 can learn about canines through interactive lessons, games and crafts. Hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: 979-776-2195.