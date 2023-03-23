The 2023 Taste of Aggieland is coming Tuesday, April 11 to the Brazos County Expo (5827 Leonard Road in Bryan) from 5-8 p.m. The event showcases local restaurants from across the Brazos Valley and also will include a cook-off competition between area high schools. Tickets: $30 for one, $100 for five, $200 for 10 and $400 for 20 and are available by calling 979-260-5200 or visiting bcschamber.org.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Living History School Day, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Museum of the American G.I., 19123 Texas 6 in College Station. Regional home and private school students can learn about U.S. military history from the Civil War to the present. Information: americangimuseum.org/event/living-history-school-day-2/

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ricky Montijo, 6 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319.

Lucas Sousa, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Freudian Slip Improv Show, 7 p.m., Rudder Theater Complex, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Rock the Stafford, 7 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Hunter Cox, The Highway 6 Band, Griffin Holtby and Hanover performing.

Texas T-Birds, 7:30 p.m., Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court in College Station.

"Yankee Tavern," 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: adults, $25 and children and students, $15 available at 979-830

David J. Skinner, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Texas Unlimited, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 Loop S. in Navasota.

Travis Bolt, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Rhonda Ray, 8:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Downtown Bryan.

Cash Byers, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speak Easy, LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Treaty Oak Revival with Wyatt Weaver Band, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry's, 313 College Ave. in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.