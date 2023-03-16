The Lincoln Recreation Center's Easter Egg-stravaganza is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6. This free event features games and photos with the Easter Bunny. Instead of an egg hunt, kids ages 10-and-under receive a bag filled with eggs, candy, toys and a coloring sheet. Overflow parking will be available at the Wayne Smith Athletic Complex (107 Holleman Drive in College Station).

FRIDAY

EVENTS

25th annual B-CS Chamber of Commerce Crawfish Boil, 6 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Tickets: $75.

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr. in Bryan.

Still Creek Stampede PRCA Rodeo, 6-9 p.m., 5827 Brazos County Expo in Bryan. Tickets: Adults, $20; children, $15.

Senior Night Out, 6-9 p.m., Gary Halter Nature Center, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

St. Patrick's Day Dance, 7-10 p.m., Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Tickets: $5 for 55-plus available at the door or in advance at the Bryan Aquatic Center or Bryan Parks and Recreation Office.

ENTERTAINMENT

The Sticky Bandits, noon, Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.

Big Noyzz, 4 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.

Tyler Tillman, 6 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 Cty. Road 319.

The Wannabes Aggieland, 7 p.m., KinderHill Brew Lab, 800 S. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan.

DJ Rob, 6:30 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Clayton Gardner, 7 p.m., Rail & Rye, 101 S. Railroad St. in Navasota.

Against the Grain, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Nash Daniel, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.

Crossroads, 8 p.m., Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 Loop S. in Navasota.

Melissa Brooke, 8 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.

Braydon Zink, 9 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Mary-Charlotte Young, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speak Easy, LaSalle Hotel, 120 Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Spring Mini Camp: Canine Companions, through today, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Children ages 4-12 can learn about canines through interactive lessons, games and crafts. Hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: 979-776-2195.