More than 400 years after his death, William Shakespeare plays such as "King Lear" are as popular as ever. The Bard's screenplay of the vain king comes to StageCenter Theatre (218 North Bryan Ave. in Bryan) between April 13-29. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee April 23. Tickets available at 979-823-4297 or stagecenter.net.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station; 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr. in Bryan.

National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, 7 p.m., Brazos County Expo Center, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Texas A&M competing.

Wrestling, 7 p.m., Lions Pride Sports, 107 E. Martin Luther King Jr. St. in Downtown Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Little Red Riding Hood," 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Finke Recital Hall-Schmidt Building, 800 College Ave., Brenham.

Mary-Charlotte Young, 6 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 Cty. Road 319.

Peter Lieuwen Trio, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Ricky Montijo, 7 p.m., Rail & Rye, 101 S. Railroad St. in Navasota.

Chris Helms, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Ella Reid, 7 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Koka Kola Cowboys, 8 p.m., Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 Loop S. in Navasota.

Ricky Montijo, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy in LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

The Southern Degenerates, 9 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Spring Mini Camp: Canine Companions, March 13-17, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Children ages 4-12 can learn about canines through interactive lessons, games and crafts. Hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: 979-776-2195.