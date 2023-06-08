June’s Exploring History Luncheon topic is “A&M Consolidated 100th Anniversary” by Marc Parrish. The luncheon is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21 at the Larry J. Ringer Public Library (1818 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. in College Station). Attendance is free, but lunch is $7 per person and reservations are required by June 16 online, by calling 979-764-3486 or by visiting a parks facility. Payment is required at registration. For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 979-764-3486 or parks@cstx.gov.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Millican Camp: Young Rangers Session 1, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154. Ages 11-14. millicanreserve.com/camp-millican/

Children's Summer Storytime, 10 a.m., Forsyth Galleries, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Brazos Valley Pride Weekend Kickoff, 7-9 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Downtown Bryan.

42-domino tournament, 7 p.m., Yesterdays Bar & Grill, 4421 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

DJ Rob, 6:30 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

"The SpongeBob Musical," 7 p.m., Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: Tickets: $22.50 adults, $17 seniors/students, $12 children 12 and under available theatrecompany.com or 979-779-1302..

Terry Easterwood, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Texas Unlimited Band, 7 p.m., Carney's Pub, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"Last Round-up of the Guacamole Queens," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets and information at stagecenter.net.

Against the Grain, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

"Godspell," 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: $30 adults, $15 students available at tickets.unitybrenham.org or 979-830-8358.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28, at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.