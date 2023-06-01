Roller derby isn't just for the 1970s, it's here in the Brazos Valley circa 2023 as well. For those desiring to learn the fundamentals of roller skating, Brazos Valley Roller Derby will host 12 consecutive weeks of boot camp from 1:30-3:30 p.m. starting June 11 and every Sunday after that through August at VFW Post 4692 (794 N. Harvey Mitchell Pkwy in Bryan). Cost: $80. Only 20 spots, available at forms.gle/fpfKFRvCYLxgxCZY7.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Millican Explorers Camp, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. For children ages 4-6. millicanreserve.com/camp-millican.

Summer Park Day, 5-7 p.m., Sue Haswell Park, 1142 E. William Joel Bryan Pkwy. in Bryan. Free.

First Friday, 5-10 p.m., 110 S. Main. St. in Downtown Bryan. Live music, performances, art demonstrations. Free.

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

First Solo Show Open Reception by Chris Rogers, 6-8 p.m., DeGallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan.

Teens Only Late Nigh Swim, 9-11 p.m., Bryan Aquatic Center, 3100 Oak Ridge Drive in Bryan. Admission: $5.

ENTERTAINMENT

D.J. Rob, 6:30 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

"The SpongeBob Musical," 7 p.m., Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $22.50 adults, $17 seniors/students, $12 children 12 and under.

Dirty Reckless & As If, 7 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Bryan.

Front Porch Series, 7 p.m., Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Trey Gonzalez, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Risky Liver, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28, at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.