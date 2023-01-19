Calendar for Friday, Jan. 20

Backed by a six-piece band, The Jersey Tenors deliver an assortment of hit songs from Frank Sinatra to Frankie Valli to Queen to “Figaro.” The quartet, whose show features the music of Jersey stars Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, The Four Seasons, Kool and The Gang, and even Jersey girl Whitney Houston, play Hasskarl Auditorium at The Barnhill Center (111 W. Main St. in Brenham) at 7 p.m. Feb. 25. Tickets: $60-75 at thebarnhillcenter.com/events/ or 979-337-7240.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Aggieland Trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station; 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Peter & The Starcatcher," 7 p.m., Theatre Company of B-CS, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $20 adults/$17 students/senior/$10 children.

Against the Grain, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Brandon Michael Band, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Eli Young Band with Keller Cox, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry's, 131 College Ave. in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.