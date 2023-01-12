Calendar for Friday, Jan. 13

Ever wonder about Bryan-College Station's music history? Rob Clark, director of marketing and communications for Texas A&M's School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts, will give a history lesson at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Larry J. Ringer Library (1818 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. S. in College Station) that covers Elvis Presley's live concerts, Johnny Cash's canceled show, Willie Nelson's ruckus and Texas A&M graduates' Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen's Bonfire Benefit Concert. Lunch reservations required by Friday at rectrac.cstx.gov or by calling 764-3486.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Greater Houston Quarter Horse Association Show, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Rd. in Bryan.

Aggieland Trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station; 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lindsey Beaver and Brad Stivers, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

J.R. Herrera Band, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.