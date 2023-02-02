The Celtic Angels will weave together Ireland's great tapestry through song, dance and storytelling at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Hasskarl Auditorium in The Barnhill Center (111 W. Main St. in Brenham). Tickets: $65-$85 at simpletix.com/e/the-celtic-angels-tickets-117701 or by calling 979-337-7240.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

First Friday, 5-10 p.m., 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station; 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr. in Bryan.

Daddy-Daughter Dance, 6-8 p.m., Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley, 501 W. 31st St. in Bryan. Admission: Members $165; non-members $175; additional daughter $35

50 Men Who Can Cook, 6:30-9 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Melvin Brown, 7 p.m., Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan.

LLVS with Taylor Young Band, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Braxton Keith, TBD, The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

William Beckman with Drake Milligan, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry's, 313 College Ave. in College Station.

Mary-Charlotte Young, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy in Lasalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Logan Samford, 9 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.