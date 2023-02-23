Organist Christian Schmitt appears in the Friends of Chamber Music series at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at A&M United Methodist Church (417 University Drive in College Station). Schmitt will play iconic compositions by Bach, Pärt, Franck, Widor, Liszt and more in this free concert. Free livestream with registration at fcmtx.org.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station; 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Chris Tomlin, 6 p.m., Central Church, 1991 F.M. 158 in College Station.

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," 7 p.m., Theatre Company of B-CS, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: theatrecompany.com/tickets

"A Girl's Weekend," 7 p.m., Navasota Theater Alliance, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets: $15-60 at 936-825-3195.

Brown Sugar Band, 7 p.m., Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Blues and soul food night. Admission is free, dinner is $15.

The Samuel Paul Brown Band, 7 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Waylon Thibodeaux, 7 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

"Sleuth," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-18 at stagecenter.net or 979-823-4297.

David Orr, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

"The Mousetrap," 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: $28 adults, $15 students at 979-830-8358 or tickets.unitybrenham.org

Spiritus with Knife Party, 8 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Jake Waylon, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy in LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Bryan.

Flatland Cavalry with Conner Smith, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry's, 313 College Ave. in College Station (sold out).

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Saturday at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Tignon, through March 9 at the Wright Gallery in Texas A&M's Langford Architecture Building A. Chesley Antoinette’s exhibition examines the Tignon Law of 1786 in Louisiana, which forced free women of color to cover their hair with a cloth known as a tignon. Wright Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Free. Information: arch.tamu.edu/inside/services/wright-gallery.