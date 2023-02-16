A Women's Empowerment Luncheon is slated for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at Lincoln Recreation Center (1000 Eleanor St. in College Station). Ages 20 and over are invited to meet and connect with professional women while enjoying a light lunch. Tracy Foster, associate agency director and chief financial officer of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, and career coach Patti Urbani will speak. Admission is free, but registration is required by March 5.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

We Are Black History, 5-6 p.m., Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station; 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr. in Bryan.

Seniors Night Out, 7-9:30 p.m., Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Free for ages 55 and over.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group, 7 p.m., Barnhill Center at Simon Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. Tickets: $160-180 (sold out; waiting list call 979-337-7240).

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," 7 p.m., Theatre Company of B-CS, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

"A Girl's Weekend," 7 p.m., Navasota Theater Alliance, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets: $15-60 at 936-825-3195.

"Vinegar Tom," 7 p.m., O'Donnell Auditorium, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham. Tickets: $5-10 at 979-830-4024.

Hindsight, 7 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Peter Lieuwen Trio, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"Sleuth," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-18 at stagecenter.net or 979-823-4297.

Lindsey Beavers and Brad Stivers, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

"The Mousetrap," 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: $28 adults, $15 students at 979-830-8358 or tickets.unitybrenham.org/

The Ragtown Chiefs, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Colton French, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy in LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Bryan.

Shane Smith & The Saints, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Tignon, through March 9 at the Wright Gallery in Texas A&M's Langford Architecture Building A. Chesley Antoinette’s exhibition examines the Tignon Law of 1786 in Louisiana, which forced free women of color to cover their hair with a cloth known as a tignon. Wright Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Free. Information: arch.tamu.edu/inside/services/wright-gallery.