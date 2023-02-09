Soprano Caitlin Aloia and pianist Evan Hines will be the featured artists for the Plass Music Series at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church (217 W. 26th St. in Bryan). An awarding winning musician, Aloia has sung with the Santa Fe Opera, the Houston Chamber Choir and at the Marlboro Music Festival. Hines is director for the newly launched Padanaram Chamber Music Festival, a classical music festival in Massachusetts.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Xtreme Team Roping, noon, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Friday Night Live, 7-9 p.m., Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Fifth through eighth grade invited for an evening of food, music and games. Admission: $1, no registration required.

Valentine's Winemaker's Tasting, 6-9 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station; 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr. in Bryan.

Murder Mystery Dinner "Til Death Do Us Part," 7:30 p.m., Messina Hof Winery, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Jody Bartula & The Bar Flies, TBD, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Kitsch and Small Talk, 7 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Alec Barker, 7 p.m., Revelry Bar & Restauarant, Aggieland Boutique Hotel, 1508 S. Texas Ave. in College Station.

"Sleuth," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-18 at stagecenter.net or 979-823-4297.

Against the Grain, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

"The Mousetrap," 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: $28 adults, $15 students at 979-830-8358 or tickets.unitybrenham.org/

Ricky Montijo, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy, LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Wade Bowen with Cam Allen, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station.

Mendon Hale, 10 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Tignon, through March 9 at the Wright Gallery in Texas A&M's Langford Architecture Building A. Chesley Antoinette’s exhibition examines the Tignon Law of 1786 in Louisiana, which forced free women of color to cover their hair with a cloth known as a tignon. Wright Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Free. Information: arch.tamu.edu/inside/services/wright-gallery.