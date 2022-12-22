Calendar for Friday, Dec. 23

Ringing in the New Year? Here are a couple options: The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley (4114 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan) is hosting families from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. inside the museum for special programming while outside on the Lake Walk between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. there will be food trucks, music and a giant confetti-ball toss at noon. Between 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Hershel's at the Stella Hotel (4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan) will host a free burlesque show featuring Ruby Joule and live music by Terry Easterwood.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot. Daily through Jan. 1.

Santa's Wonderland, 4-11 p.m., 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Recess Like an Adult, 7-9 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr. in Bryan. Trivia, kickball, cornhole, kan jam.

ENTERTAINMENT

Mike Stanley, 7 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Greg Tivis, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Ty Laramore, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Creature Chronicles, through today at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan). Children ages 4 through 12 can explore a variety of different ecosystems, natural phenomenon and animals through interactive lessons, crafts, games and more. The winter mini camp is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with before and after camp care available.

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.