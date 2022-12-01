Calendar for Friday, Dec. 2

Lyle Lovett fans will have plenty of local opportunities to catch the Texas A&M graduate in concert on his upcoming tour. Lovett and his Acoustic Group will play Rudder Auditorium on the A&M campus on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, and three nights later he will have a performance at the Barnhill Center in Brenham. Tickets go on sale for both 7 p.m. shows at 10 a.m. Monday. Visit opastickets.org/lyle-lovett/ for the College Station show and and thebarnhillcenter.org/events/ for the Brenham appearance.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Downtown holiday window decorating contest, Downtown Bryan. Voting runs from Dec. 2-8.

First Friday, 5-10 p.m., 110 S. Main St. in Bryan.

Free First Friday yoga, 5-6 p.m., Yoga Studio BCS, 305 N. Parker Ave. #111 in Bryan.

Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot. 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run starts at 6 p.m.

Santa's Wonderland, 6 p.m.-midnight, 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Friday night trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Recess Like an Adult, 7-9 p.m., Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr. in Bryan. Trivia, kickball, cornhole, kan jam.

ENTERTAINMENT

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas," Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Dr. in College Station.

Fellow Passengers: A Narrative Adaptation of Dickens' A Christmas Carol, 6 p.m., steps of Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan.

Matt Nestor, 6 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewery, 701 N. Main St. in Bryan.

"Titanic The Musical," 7 p.m., The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station, 3125 Texas Ave. Suite 500 in Bryan. Runs through Dec. 11. Tickets: theatrecompany.com/tickets

"The Day Before Christmas," 7 p.m., 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham.

The Texas Tenors: Deep in the Heart of Christmas, 7 p.m., The Barnhill Center at Simon Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. Sold out but call 979-337-7240 to be placed on a waiting list.

Christmas music, 7 p.m., Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan. Brazos Valley Chorale performs.

Nutcracker Ballet, 7 p.m., Rudder Theatre, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

"A Christmas Story," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Runs through Dec. 17. Tickets: stagecenter.net/tickets or call 979-823-4297.

"Coney Island Christmas," 7:30 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: Tickets@unitybrenham.org or 979-830-8358.

Kane Alvarado and Griffin Holtby, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Bryan.

Ninja Cowboys, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Comedy, 7:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Kate Watson, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Austin Meade, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Randall King, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry's, 313 College Ave. in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Passion for Art: 25 Years of the Texas Art Collectors Organization, through Dec. 17 at the Stark Galleries at Texas A&M's Memorial Student Center. This exhibition conveys the stories of TACO members through shared interests and experiences, while celebrating the broad spectrum of Texas art and the diversity of the member’s collections. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

A Transient Nature, through Jan. 13 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. By artists Dameon Lester, Shawn Camp and Shannon Faseler. Wright Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed for the holidays.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.