Calendar for Friday, Dec. 16

Christmas is nearly here so last-minute shoppers can take in the Holiday Artisan Market from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Century Square at 175 Century Square Dr. in College Station. It's a stocking-stuffer's paradise. Call (979) 260-9898 for information.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Cookies with Santa, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Briarcrest Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Free photos with Santa.

Singing Santa, 6-9 p.m., Aggieland Boutique Hotel, 1508 S. Texas Ave. in College Station. Admission: $5 or toy drive gift.

Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot. Daily through Jan. 1.

Santa's Wonderland, 4 p.m.-midnight, 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Holiday Night Bazaar, 6-10 p.m., The Local at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Recess Like an Adult, 7-9 p.m., Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr. in Bryan. Trivia, kickball, cornhole, kan jam.

ENTERTAINMENT

"I'll Be Home for Christmas," 6 p.m., Brazos Valley Troupe, 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan.

Winter Dance and Games, 6-9 p.m., Southwood Community Center, 1520 Rock Prairie Rd. in College Station. Ages 55 and up. Free.

"Sounds of the Season," 7 p.m., Festival Institute Concert Hall, 248 Jaster Road in Round Top. Blinn College District Wind Symphony and Choirs.

"Who's Holiday," 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Adrienne Dobson stars in one-woman comedy. theatrecompany.com/tickets

"The Grinch" (movie), 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station.

Dave Skinner and Ally DiGangi, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"A Christmas Story," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Runs through Dec. 17. stagecenter.net/tickets or call 979-823-4297.

Brazos Valley All-Star Band, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

"Coney Island Christmas," 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. tickets@unitybrenham.org

Risky Liver, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Kolby Cooper with Logan Janhke, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Luke LaPrade, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station.

Derrick McLendon, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy, LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Terry Easterwood, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Passion for Art: 25 Years of the Texas Art Collectors Organization, through Saturday at the Stark Galleries at Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. This exhibition conveys the stories of TACO members through shared interests and experiences, while celebrating the broad spectrum of Texas art and the diversity of the member’s collections. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays.

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.