The Wall That Heals, a Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica and mobile education center, visits Aggieland from April 27-30 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex (3101 Harvey Road in College Station). The traveling wall is a three-quarters scale replica of the wall that honors Vietnam veterans in this, the 50th anniversary since the war's end, and is on display 24 hours a day until 2 p.m. April 30. Free guided tours.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

First Friday, 5-10 p.m., 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Live music, performances, art demonstrations.

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Drive in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lucas Sousa, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

"Oklahoma!" 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave. S. in Bryan. Tickets: Adults, $22.50 and children 12 and under, $12 available at theatrecompany.com/tickets.

Rococo Disco and Nik Parr & Selfless Lovers, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Tell Runyan, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Lucas Sousa & Larissa Boyd, 9 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The University Art Galleries’ exhibition catalogue is available at TX.AG/PVFA23Catalogue.