Tribute band Lone Star Skynyrd will play Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater (1015 Colgate Drive in College Station) as part of the free Starlight Music Series at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 27. The Nomads open the concert at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

The Wall That Heals Aggieland, 12:01 a.m., Veterans Parkway in College Station. Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. Through Sunday.

US Army Camel Experiment School Day Event, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Museum of the American G.I., 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. americangimuseum.org or 979-650-0501.

Viz-a-GoGo, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Rudder Exhibit Hall, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Book sale, 4-6 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

Kids Night Out, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Whimsy & Wild Emporium, 214 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Power of the Purse, 6-9 p.m., The Ice House, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Pro Bull Riders Aggieland Classic, 8 p.m., Reed Arena, 730 Olsen Blvd. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

James Melson, 6 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota.

"Ladies at the Alamo," 7 p.m., W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham. Tickets: $5.

"Lend Me a Tenor," 7 p.m., Navasota Theatre Alliance, Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets: $16 adults, $14 seniors/students, dinner $59.95 available at 936-825-3195.

"Rhinoceros," 7 p.m., Texas A&M College of Liberal Arts and Humanities Building, 349 Spence St. in College Station. Admission: $5.

Texas A&M Jazz Ensembles spring concert, 7 p.m., Rudder Theatre, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Peter Lieuwen, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"King Lear," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-18 available at stagecenter.net/tickets.

Perpetual Motion, 7:30 p.m., Rudder Auditorium, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Tickets: $12 adults, $6 students at MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234.

David Orr, 7:30 p.m., Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Charlie McCabe, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Oliver Penn, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Mike Gallo, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 503 George Bush Drive W. in College Station.

Hayden Taylor, 8 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Ryan Pinnick, 8:30 p.m., Whiskey Tango Bar, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.

Groovy Nois, 9 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Kolby Cooper with Ben Burgess, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry's, 131 College Ave. in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through Saturday, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The exhibit is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.