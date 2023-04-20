Ever heard of the U.S. Army Camel Corps? It was an actual mid-19th century experiment where the Army considered using the pack animal for military use before declining to do so. The Museum of the American GI (19124 Texas 6 South in College Station) will have a two-day program on the subject April 28-29 with demonstrations at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. both days. Tickets are $6 for adults and students April 28 and the cost April 29 is a regular museum admission. Call 979-690-0501 or visit americangimuseum.org.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Drive in Bryan.

Aggie Muster, 7-9 p.m., Reed Arena, 730 Olsen Blvd. in College Station. Free.

Seniors Night Out, 7 p.m., Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Kane Alvarado Day featuring School of Rock, 5 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets: $10.

Mary-Charlotte Young, 6 p.m., WildFlyer Mead. Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota.

DJ Rob, 6:30 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

"Rhinoceros," 7 p.m., Blinn College Student Center Theatre, 2423 Blinn Blvd. in Bryan. Tickets: $5.

Eric McCluskey, 7 p.m., Finke Recital Hall, 800 College Ave. in Brenham.

Dave Skinner, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"King Lear," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-18 available at stagecenter.net/tickets.

Against the Grain, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Tye Coleman & The Stardust Cowboys, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 Loop S. in Navasota.

Pecos and the Rooftops with guest Canaan Bryce, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry's, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets: $18.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through Sunday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The exhibit is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.