Looking to spend 12 hours listening to drums and woodwinds Saturday? Reed Arena (730 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus) is the place to be from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. as the Texas Color Guard Circuit Percussion and Winds Championships are held. A&M Consolidated participates in the Percussion Scholastic A category at 3:05 p.m. Tickets: $20 and parking is $10.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Aggie Mom Boutique, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Bethancourt Ballroom at Memorial Student Center, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

State Mariachi Invitational, 12:30 p.m., Bryan Performing Arts Center in Stephen F. Austin Middle School, 800 S. Coulter Drive in Bryan.

Crawfish boil, 4-8 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road in Navasota.

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Drive in Bryan.

Lick Creek Park in the Dark, 6 p.m.-7 a.m., Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

Fight II Unite, 6:30 p.m., Edible Field, 2200 Bomber Drive in Bryan. Professional wrestling. Tickets: $15 available at fundraise.givesmart.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Oklahoma!" 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave. S. in Bryan. Tickets: Adults, $22.50 and children 12 and under, $12 available at theatrecompany.com/tickets.

Charlotte Sands, 7 p.m., Aggie Park on Texas A&M campus. Final performance of the Spring Concert Series.

Peter Lieuwen Trio, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Paul Eldridge, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

"King Lear," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-18 available at stagecenter.net/tickets.

Brian Turner, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Comedian Bill Burr, 8 p.m., Reed Arena, 730 Olsen Blvd. in College Station. Tickets: $33.50-$108.50 at https://12thmanfoundation.evenue.net.

Dylan Wheeler, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Randy Pavlock and Twenty Four Seven, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.

Tyler Hodgson, 8:30 p.m., Whiskey Tango Bar, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.

Logan McCune, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Priscilla Block, 10 p.m., Hurricane Harry's, 313 College Ave. in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.