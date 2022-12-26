ERCOT gets emergency clearance to bypass emissions standards for freezing temps

DALLAS — ERCOT sought emergency approval from the federal government to bypass emission standards, if necessary, to keep electricity flowing after state officials’ repeated declarations the the power grid was “ready and reliable” for days of bone-chilling temperatures and dangerous windchills.

Officials sent a letter Friday to the U.S. Department of Energy asking for clearance to sidestep some emissions standards, if needed, to keep the power on. The letter stated the loss of power to homes would be a “far greater risk to public health” than being allowed to exceed certain permit limits.

“ERCOT does not lightly request this authorization,” CEO Pablo Vegas wrote. “It understands the importance of the environmental permit limits that are at issue.”

The federal agency responded by declaring an emergency in Texas and granting ERCOT’s request, should the state’s energy system experience specific conditions.

“While the vast majority of generating units in the ERCOT region continue to operate without any problem, a small number of units have experienced operating difficulties due to cold weather or gas curtailments,” the Energy Department said in its order.

ERCOT officials said the request was a precautionary measure and, as of Saturday afternoon, a tool they haven’t used.

“The request, which was approved [Friday], would allow generators to promptly respond if conditions warranted,” officials wrote in a statement. “ERCOT has sufficient generation to meet demand. Every available on-demand generation resource is contributing electricity to the grid during this extreme cold weather event.”

Temperatures rose above freezing Saturday and then were into the 50s on Monday.

In the days leading up to the freezing temperatures, officials repeatedly assured residents this week’s shorter and less extreme forecast meant there wouldn’t be a repeat of the 2021 winter storm that left millions without heat and water for days, ultimately killing more than 240 people.

“We have more power available than ever before, we’ve got more backup fuel and we’ve mapped the critical interactions between the natural gas system and our power generators,” Lake said.

Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott echoed that confidence, tweeting “The Texas power grid continues to operate without issue as temperatures drop across our state,” just before the demand for electricity rose to an all-time winter peak Friday morning, ERCOT said.

The Department of Energy’s order expired Christmas morning, and grid operators are to provide detailed reporting to the Energy Department and complete a post-incident special environmental analysis, a department spokesperson said in an email.

In the meantime, the lingering cold, snow and ice from the United States’ “once in a generation” winter storm wreaked havoc on holiday travel.

About 200 million people — more than 60% of the nation’s population — were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning Friday, according to the National Weather Service, which said the storm “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever.”

As a result, more than 7,200 flights nationwide were delayed or canceled by Saturday afternoon, with massive disruptions in Chicago, Denver, New York, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines canceled or delayed more than 1,900 flights by Saturday afternoon, FlightAware reported. Fort Worth-based American Airlines called off or postponed more than 500 of its planned flights. Just under 300 flights into and out of DFW Airport were canceled or delayed, as were about 180 to or from Dallas Love Field.