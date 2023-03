Celebrate Bach’s 338th birthday

Area musicians will celebrate Johann Sebastian Bach’s 338th birthday with a free concert in College Station.

“Bach for the Evening” will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 2541 Earl Rudder Freeway S.

There will be Bach compositions for flute, strings, organ and piano.

The concert will last anywhere from two to four hours, according to organizers.