RAY'S PICKS:

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend.

"Repo Man" (1984): I don’t usually profile films I don’t like here in the column, but this one is so famous I thought I should mention it, anyway. Bad Boy director Alex Cox (“Sid and Nancy”) made his reputation with this punk-fueled fever dream about dangerous alien corpses and repossessed cars. Emilio Estevez, young and handsome and with a perpetual look of confusion on his face, stumbles through the adventure like he’s just memorized his lines two minutes ago. Of course, this deadpan satire could land with you much better than it did with me; many people absolutely love this film. It does have one good running gag, which will make you laugh if you remember the “generic brand” of food popular at the grocery store in the early 1980s.

Now rentable on Amazon Video

"The Cranes are Flying" (1957): This beautiful humanistic story of how World War II impacted the lives of regular people is like a film course on cinematography. The composition and lighting accomplished by director of photography Sergey Urusevskiy are simply stunning. The story is rich with courage, fortitude, jealousy and betrayal. The acting by Tatyana Samoylova, Aleksey Batalov and Aleksandr Shvolin is all top notch. Based on a play, the film was made only 12 years after the war ended, when the wounds were still deeply felt. To date, it’s the only Soviet film to ever win the Palm D’Or at the Cannes International Film Festival.

Now streaming on The Criterion Channel

"Castle in the Sky" (1986): This ravishing fantasy based on a portion of Jonathan Swift’s “Gulliver’s Travels” was the first film released by Ghibli Studios (though, of course, not the first film directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki). It tells the story of a young girl (young woman? it’s hard to tell) who floats down from the sky from an airship into a mining community. A young boy (young man? again, hard to tell) rescues her and becomes her friend and guardian in a ferocious series of chases as everyone, it seems, in the world is trying to capture her or at least control her. The object referred to in the film’s title is best left discovered by the viewer, but be assured it’s magical in a way that only something in a Miyazaki film can be!

Now streaming on HBO MAX

"Wyatt Earp (1994): Label this one “Underrated.” A big, expensive bomb when it came out, Lawrence Kasdan’s ambitious biopic of the legendary gunman and adventurer deserves a reappraisal. Kevin Costner and his steely laconic demeanor star as the title character, with extremely strong support from Gene Hackman, Dennis Quaid, David Andrews, Jeff Fahey, Catherine O’Hara, Joanna Going, Michael Masden, Isabella Rossellini, Mare Winningham, Bill Pullman, JoBeth Williams … dang, that’s quite a cast. The film’s tone is “let’s look at the real story” as opposed to “Bang bang! Spurs and six-shooters!” I was surprised how much I enjoyed it.

Now streaming on Showtime

Trivia Question #952: Hayao Miyazaki directed the only Japanese film to win the Best Animated Film Academy Award. What was it called?

Answer to Trivia Question #950: Alison Klayman directed a documentary about the album “Jagged Little Pill.”

