A college theater company takes a look at a college theater class this week when Blinn-Bryan’s Theatre Troupe presents “Circle Mirror Transformation” Thursday through Sunday.

A Blinn College press release said, “Originally staged in 2009, ‘Circle Mirror Transformation’ is set in the small town of Shirley, Vermont, and focuses on several people who sign up for an acting class at the local community center.

“Led by Marty, the energetic acting teacher, characters like a recently divorced carpenter, a shy high school student, and a former actress begin to bond as they go through dramatic exercises.

“With scenes that are both poignant and funny, ‘Circle Mirror Transformation’ blurs the line between acting and reality to connect strangers on a personal level.”

All performances are in the Blinn-Bryan Student Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $5, available online at blinn.edu/boxoffice.

The show is recommended for ages 13 and older.

The cast includes Lizzete Valez, Matthew Burhus, Michael Colonica, Ellie Davis and Ashley Wienecke.

Production team members are Róisín Alexis, stage manager and sound; Marie Townsend and Isabel Rios, assistant stage managers; Fabián Santana, lighting; Hendrix Taylor, props; Leah Hamilton, costumes; Lara Rodriguez and Scott Wigington, scenery; and Patrick Rodriquez, Kristian Sparks, Yarida Figueroa, and Abby Quinn, crew.

Valez said, “Lauren is a 16-year-old high school student who turns to this theater class and finds out it’s not what she thought it was. I’ve tried to make her as authentic as I can. She thinks that she knows it all, so it’s been fun looking back and trying to remember how I felt at that age.

“It also is a very fast-paced show, but the best part of the play has been meeting all of the really cool actors I’ve been in rehearsal with. It’s been great.”