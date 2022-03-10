Entergy upgrades to cause power outages for some Navasota customers on Monday

Some Entergy customers in Navasota can expect power outages on Monday as the company upgrades its system.

The work will required outages for customers in the areas of Austiana Hills, Allen Street, Navasota High School and Navasota Junior High, parts of F.M. 3090, parts of Texas 6, Parts of Texas 90, Rabun Road, Thane Road, Victoria Street, Piedmont Street and parts of F.M. 3455.

The outage will affected 259 customers, city officials said, and is planned to begin at 5 a.m. and last until 10 a.m.

Additional outages for other areas are scheduled for March 26 and April 9.