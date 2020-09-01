The plane that crashed at Coulter Field in Bryan on Sunday, which killed three people, has been identified as a Piper PA-24-250 Comanche, a high-performance plane that was built in 1961. The tail number is N7469P.
The update, according to a release on Texas A&M Today, is prompted in part by advances in social media and other technology. The statement says that “the need for chalking as a communications channel in 2020 is no longer as important for message distribution.”
The system and university have invested more than $1 billion into the city of Bryan in recent years, the resolution notes, with seven system colleges, 10 A&M System universities and multiple agencies on more than 2,200 acres in the city.