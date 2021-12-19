Enjoy free access to theeagle.com this week

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Bryan-College Station, we are excited to announce that all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website at theeagle.com through Dec. 26. This program is presented in partnership with Bryan Texas Utilities, and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.

Since our inception in 1889, The Eagle has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the communities we serve and the people who live in them. With a great partner like Bryan Texas Utilities, we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.

We have seen record-setting trends in page views and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper and at theeagle.com. When you log on to the website, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more. We strive to cover the things that matter to you.