Election Day is Tuesday

Tuesday is Election Day and voting centers throughout Texas will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Bryan, a dozen locations will be open for in-person voting: Galilee Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, Beacon Baptist Church, Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, Castle Heights Baptist Church, College Heights Assembly of God, Church of the Nazarene, Texas A&M College of Medicine, Bryan Ballroom, Arena Hall, the Brazos Center and the Brazos County Election Administrative Office.
In College Station, the following locations will be open: Parkway Baptist Church, St. Francis Episcopal Church, A&M Church of Christ, Wellborn Baptist Church, Living Hope Baptist Church, College Station Meeting and Training Facility, the Texas A&M Memorial Student Center, Lincoln Center, Bob & Wanda Meyers Senior & Community Center and the College Station Independent School District Administration Building.
Eight State of Texas Propositions will be on the ballot for voters to vote yes or no.
Two College Station City Council positions are on the ballot as are two College Station School Board positions. Elizabeth Cunha and William Wright are vying in City Council Place 4, while Dennis Maloney, Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland and David Levine are on the City Council Place 6 ballot. Amy Alge and Darin Paine are running for School Board At-Large Place 1, while Blaine Decker, Kim Ege and Mengmeng Gu are vying for At-Large Place 1.