Election Day is Tuesday

Tuesday is Election Day and voting centers throughout Texas will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Bryan, a dozen locations will be open for in-person voting: Galilee Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, Beacon Baptist Church, Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, Castle Heights Baptist Church, College Heights Assembly of God, Church of the Nazarene, Texas A&M College of Medicine, Bryan Ballroom, Arena Hall, the Brazos Center and the Brazos County Election Administrative Office.

In College Station, the following locations will be open: Parkway Baptist Church, St. Francis Episcopal Church, A&M Church of Christ, Wellborn Baptist Church, Living Hope Baptist Church, College Station Meeting and Training Facility, the Texas A&M Memorial Student Center, Lincoln Center, Bob & Wanda Meyers Senior & Community Center and the College Station Independent School District Administration Building.

Eight State of Texas Propositions will be on the ballot for voters to vote yes or no.