When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States back in 2020 many businesses were unprepared for the mandates and restrictions that limited their consumer base, profit, and workers. Flash forward to 2021 people began getting back to their daily lives with help from government spending through relief checks, the rollout of vaccines, and mandates being either lifted or less restrictive.
The economy has started to recover from the coronavirus recession, however many businesses, especially locals, suffer from labor and supply shortages while dealing with the resurgence of consumers. On the national level the average used car is up 28% from a year ago while gas prices are up 55%, bacon 20%, and washers and dryers up 15%.
When examining the United States real gross domestic product (real GDP), which measures the value of all goods and services produced by an economy in a given year adjusted for inflation, during the months of March and April in 2020 real GDP tanked, said Dr. Dennis Jansen, executive director for Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center (PERC).
Before the pandemic nationwide real GDP was $19.2 trillion and in the second quarter of 2021 real GDP was $19.4 trillion and in the third quarter of 2021 it’s estimated as $19.5 trillion, said Jansen. Texas pre pandemic high was in the last quarter of 2019, however just like nationwide Texas had surpassed its pre pandemic levels in the second quarter of this year, said Jansen.
“When you look at real GDP, you’d say things are doing fine or certainly the recovery, we’ve already recovered and well into expanding beyond our previous size of the economy,” said Jansen.
Real GDP and GDP statistics in Bryan-College Station for 2021 will not be released until Dec. 2022. According to data from fred.stlouisfed.org, statistics for total real GDP for Bryan-College Station in 2019, measured in millions of chained 2012 dollars, showed 14,383.188 while 2020 showed a dip with 14,188.180. Total GDP for Bryan-College Station showed 14,150.273 while 2020 showed a dip with 13,601.993.
Similar to The Great Recession in 2008 and the mild recession caused by the Dot-Com Bubble crash in the early 2000’s nonfarm employment and unemployment tell a different story about the current state of the economy showing a slow recovery, said Jansen.
Texas nonfarm employment in Feb. 2020 hit its all time peak at 13 million while there was a 1% decrease in Oct. 2021 with 12.9 million, said Jansen. Jansen said the Bryan-College Station metropolitan statistical area (MSA) also hit it’s all time peak in Feb. 2020 with 124,900 and had climbed back up to 119,400 in July but saw a decrease in Oct. with 118,500 putting Bryan-College Station nonfarm employment 5.1% below its pre pandemic peak. Local nonfarm employment increased slightly by 0.1% in Oct. from Sep. and was 3.8% below its February 2020 pre-pandemic level, according to PERC Economic Indicators for Bryan-College Station MSA.
“The employment levels have not trended upward in recent months,” said Jensen. “We haven’t seen our typical seasonal increase in employment, which usually accompanies the opening of the fall semester.”
PERC Economic Indicators for Bryan-College Station also showed real taxable sales increased by 0.5% from September to October and were 4.6% higher than in February 2020 while in the second quarter of 2021 real quarterly wages in College Station-Bryan increased by 5.2% compared to the first quarter.
One of the hardest hit industries nationally and locally has been leisure and hospitality which includes restaurants, hotels, transportation, and tourism. In Bryan-College Station employment for this industry is 21% below the level it was in Feb. 2020 while the national level is 8% below Feb. 2020 and Texas is 7% below Feb. 2020, said Jansen.
Statewide and local unemployment rates have started to trickle down from when they skyrocketed during the pandemic in March and April 2020. The national unemployment rate for Oct. was 4.6% and decreased in Nov. to 4.2%, the Texas unemployment rate was 5.6% in Sep. and decreased in Oct. to 5.4%, and the unemployment rate in Bryan-College Station in Sep. was 4.1% and saw a decrease in Oct. to 4.0%, according to PERC Economic Indicators. Jansen said pre pandemic local unemployment rates were around 2.2-2.5% and currently Bryan-College Station has the third lowest unemployment numbers in the state of Texas.
Students add an interesting feature to the labor market data in Bryan-College Station since full time students are counted outside of the labor force therefore they do not impact the unemployment, however those who decide to get a job will impact the employment rates.
“If students don’t take jobs in the same proportion, or with the same frequency as they did in prior fall semesters then they don’t count as employed, but they also don’t count as unemployed,” said Jansen. “In which case what we actually see is our labor force has declined and thats whats exactly happened locally, our labor force has declined. I could only speculate that fewer students are taking jobs in Bryan-College Station this fall compared to previous fall semesters.”
Those driving in Bryan-College Station will notice gas prices average $3.00 while a year ago they averaged $1.95 putting them among the highest gas prices in Texas Metro areas.
“They’re up quite a bit this year, and gasoline prices are up even more than overall energy prices,” said Jansen. “Natural gas prices are up but not quite as much. Energy prices, a big component, and one of the bigger increases that led to the increase in inflation as measured by the consumer price index.”
In the last two year Bryan-College Station has seen continued development with it’s first two metropolitan utilities districts Southern Pointe and Millican Reserve, said Dr. Jim Gaines, Texas A&M real estate research center chief economist.
“A lot of the development that is going on is taking us to our extremes of where we’ve got the utilities and the infrastructure development and so forth,” said Gaines. “It’ll continue because the demand for these kinds of spaces is still continuing.”