When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States back in 2020 many businesses were unprepared for the mandates and restrictions that limited their consumer base, profit, and workers. Flash forward to 2021 people began getting back to their daily lives with help from government spending through relief checks, the rollout of vaccines, and mandates being either lifted or less restrictive.

The economy has started to recover from the coronavirus recession, however many businesses, especially locals, suffer from labor and supply shortages while dealing with the resurgence of consumers. On the national level the average used car is up 28% from a year ago while gas prices are up 55%, bacon 20%, and washers and dryers up 15%.

When examining the United States real gross domestic product (real GDP), which measures the value of all goods and services produced by an economy in a given year adjusted for inflation, during the months of March and April in 2020 real GDP tanked, said Dr. Dennis Jansen, executive director for Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center (PERC).