Eagle begins looking at contested candidates

Today, The Eagle begins running answers to questions submitted by the Editorial Board to candidates in contested local races on the Nov. 8 ballot.

All candidates in a race answered the same questions, with a word limit placed on each answer. Answers that exceeded the stated limit were cut off at the limit.

The answers are presented exactly as submitted, with no editing of corrections.

There are two contested races for Bryan school board, both in single member districts. The candidates for each district must live within the district boundaries and only voters in that district may vote in that race.

Terms are for three years.

Early voting runs Oct. 24 through Oct. 31.

Here are the candidates in the contested races, in ballot order.