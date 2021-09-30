Duo who sailed around Cape Horn to raise awareness of veteran suicides bring documentary to Bryan big screen

Grieger’s own suicide attempt is discussed in the documentary, and his goal with the journey and the documentary was to reach veterans and let them know that they are not alone in how they are feeling.

“That’s when we decided, OK, if we’re going to do a sailing trip, it needs to be about something bigger than just, you know, a jaunt around the world,” O’Shea said. “Taylor came up with the idea of sailing around Cape Horn as the Mount Everest of sailing, the sailors’ graveyard, something big and bad enough to draw attention to veteran suicides and the struggles that veterans face transitioning out of the military.”

For most of the trip, O’Shea said, he watched Grieger’s personal journey. At the beginning, he said, Grieger would “disappear” to his cabin for a week at a time when they were at a port and he did not have the sea as an outlet.

“This wasn’t a big boat, and I wouldn’t see Taylor for like three or four days because he would just be holed up in his cabin,” O’Shea said. “That was always tough. There was always like this artificial rush to leave the port and head out to sea for the next stretch. And as the trip progressed, that definitely lessened.”

The turning point came around the Patagonia region in Argentina, he said.