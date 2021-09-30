Duo who sailed around Cape Horn to raise awareness of veteran suicides bring documentary to Bryan big screen

A&M Consolidated High School graduates Taylor Grieger and Stephen O’Shea’s mission to raise awareness about veteran suicide rates is taking its next step in October as their documentary “Hell or High Seas” about their journey to round Cape Horn premieres.
The documentary, which also tells Grieger’s story as a U.S. Navy veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder, will premiere Oct. 7 in New York City on the USS Intrepid, but Brazos Valley residents will get an early screening Friday and Saturday nights at the Bryan PREMIERE LUX theater. The movie will then be released to streaming platforms Oct. 12.
Both Bryan screenings will be at 7 p.m. and include a Q&A session afterward. O’Shea, a writer and communications specialist for the Texas A&M Forest Service, encouraged people to get their tickets in advance.
Skeleton Crew Sailing began with Grieger and O’Shea, who filmed the footage seen in the documentary with professional film equipment, GoPros and a drone. Eventually, the crew included veteran Navy rescue swimmer John Rose and veteran Navy aviation rescue swimmer Kellen Warner.
O’Shea, 30, and Grieger, 29, set out from Pensacola, Florida, on Ole Lady, Grieger’s 37-foot single-mast sailboat, in the middle of the 2017 hurricane season. In February 2019, they completed their task of rounding Cape Horn, the Mount Everest of sailing, having faced hurricane force winds, unrelenting seas, pirates and hunger on their journey.
“When those storms hit you at sea, they usually last four to eight days, and you definitely don’t sleep during that whole time,” Grieger said. “It’s hard. You’re hungry all the time, and you’re sea sick or exhausted, but there’s days that are just so rewarding that you keep going.”
He said they were reminded of their mission of raising awareness of veteran suicide throughout the journey across the Gulf of Mexico to Cancun, Belize, Honduras, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Patagonia and then around Cape Horn.
“Every other port we’d get to, we’d find out somebody that I deployed with or worked with killed themselves,” Grieger said, “so I mean it wasn’t ever a question of not continuing. That in itself made us keep on going several times, but it was hard. I mean, every day was hard, but now we’re trying to reach as many people as we can.”
The two Consol graduates, who competed together on the school’s swim team, reconnected in Guam in 2016 during Grieger’s last year in the Navy as O’Shea was writing about combat veterans’ experiences in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“Whenever I was going through it, I thought I was the only one feeling the way I did and see my body react the way it did,” Grieger said. “And when I was talking to Stephen about it, he’s like, ‘You’re not man; all the interviews I’ve done with veterans coming back from Iraq and Afghanistan are saying the exact same thing.’”
Grieger’s own suicide attempt is discussed in the documentary, and his goal with the journey and the documentary was to reach veterans and let them know that they are not alone in how they are feeling.
“That’s when we decided, OK, if we’re going to do a sailing trip, it needs to be about something bigger than just, you know, a jaunt around the world,” O’Shea said. “Taylor came up with the idea of sailing around Cape Horn as the Mount Everest of sailing, the sailors’ graveyard, something big and bad enough to draw attention to veteran suicides and the struggles that veterans face transitioning out of the military.”
For most of the trip, O’Shea said, he watched Grieger’s personal journey. At the beginning, he said, Grieger would “disappear” to his cabin for a week at a time when they were at a port and he did not have the sea as an outlet.
“This wasn’t a big boat, and I wouldn’t see Taylor for like three or four days because he would just be holed up in his cabin,” O’Shea said. “That was always tough. There was always like this artificial rush to leave the port and head out to sea for the next stretch. And as the trip progressed, that definitely lessened.”
The turning point came around the Patagonia region in Argentina, he said.
“All of us, obviously, were completely blown away by the natural beauty and the sublimity of Patagonia, but to see that affecting Taylor and to see him just on Cloud 9 the entire time, it was like, ‘OK, this was all worth it,’” he said.
“I wanted to live in this world and be a part of it again,” Grieger said. “Not just stay alive, but be active in this world. That trip showed me, reminded me, how beautiful this place is, and that it’s worth living in, just by the things we saw at sea. It’s just gorgeous out there.”
Those memories are ones he still falls back on when he has a bad day.
“Whenever you have those memories to hold on to, it gives you something worth staying alive for again because when you live with PTSD, you live in a pretty dark place and you get some pretty dark memories and those are easy to get lost in,” he said. “But when you have something to hold on to, like being out at sea and watching some sunrise from 600 miles offshore, that stays with you and gives you a reason to keep going to the next day.”
Those are moments he hopes he can pass on to veterans who see the documentary and to civilians who hear his story.
Since returning in 2019, Grieger has helped start American Odysseus Sailing Foundation, which uses adventure therapy to help veterans with PTSD. In the past year, they have taken 54 veterans on sailing excursions from Galveston to Port Aransas.
Once they raise enough money for a larger boat, he said, they would like to take longer two-week expeditions. He said his endgame, though, is to get an aluminum boat they can use to run expeditions out of Patagonia and let others experience what he did.
Since transitioning back into civilian life, Grieger said, the journey around Cape Horn and adventure therapy has helped him learn how to live with PTSD, rather than suffer from it.
Grieger said the best way to support the Skeleton Crew Sailing’s mission is to attend the screenings and rent the documentary when it is available on streaming platforms Oct. 12. They also can learn more about and support the American Odysseus Sailing Foundation at amodsailing.org.
O’Shea encouraged civilians to learn more about the struggles veterans face, especially when they transition back into civilian life, and find empathy with their stories, saying they can start with learning Grieger’s story.