Divided no more? Court opening may draw Democrats together

That streak bodes well for the future nominee in the 50-50 Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris would break any ties. If Democrats are able to stay together, Republicans would lack the power to stop Biden's pick from being confirmed. Supreme Court nominees can no longer filibustered, thanks to a rules change put in place by GOP leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, making party unity the path to certain victory.

On this particular vote, analysts suspect that Democrats will have a better chance of staying united than Republicans.

“I'd say the progressive wing probably has less to worry about than McConnell & Company," said Russell Wheeler, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution who closely tracks the judicial nomination process. “But you just never know."

Yet the news of Breyer's pending retirement — he plans to leave at the end of the court's term — drew cautious, noncommittal responses from both Sinema and Manchin.

Sinema tweeted that she would examine Biden's pick on three criteria: “whether the nominee is professionally qualified, believes in the role of an independent judiciary and can be trusted to faithfully interpret and uphold the rule of law."