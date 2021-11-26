Dinosaur misidentified for decades turns out to be new species

Darrough and company reached out to the Field Museum in Chicago in 2016, and after seeing what had been found at the Missouri site, the museum has sent a steady stream of help ever since.

“Every time they’ve dug, they’ve found all kinds of neat stuff,” Darrough said, adding that the tooth of a tyrannosaurus also has been found at the site.

The main body of the adult Parrosaurus was extricated from the site only about a month ago, he said.

The adult skeleton has been shipped off to the Field Museum, and the juvenile will be on display at the Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center, where Darrough serves as the head curator.

“We’re calling ourselves the Official Missouri Dinosaur Visitor Site,” he said.

As long as he’s been at it, Darrough isn’t the first to get clay under his nails at the Chronister dig site; that honor goes to the Chronister family.

“You know when you’re a kid, and you pretend you’re a paleontologist, and you go and dig a hole in your backyard because you’re going to find a dinosaur down there? That never happens … except this time it did,” Peter Makovicky, University of Minnesota professor and former curator of dinosaurs at the Field Museum in Chicago, told McClatchy News.