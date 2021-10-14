Department of Justice investigating abuse, mistreatment at Texas’ juvenile lockups

This summer, Abbott again sent in the Texas Rangers to investigate. In a statement Wednesday, a spokesperson for Abbott reiterated Cain’s promise of cooperation and said the governor “has always prioritized the safety and well-being of all Texas children, including those in the state’s care.”

On Wednesday, the director of youth justice at Texas Appleseed, one of the advocacy groups that filed the complaint, said she was encouraged by the DOJ investigation and was eager to see what comes next. Brett Merfish, the director, said the investigation could lead to agreed changes or a lawsuit.

“We need to be making real change, and we need to abandon these five state facilities and … move them into facilities that are meant to meet their needs and really focus on rehabilitation,” Merfish said.

In August, fewer than 700 juveniles were detained at TJJD’s five secure facilities, according to a state budget report. That number has dropped significantly over the last decade. ​​

In 2007, an abuse scandal similar to the one in 2017 prompted the Legislature to implement several reforms, and more county judges began opting out of committing youth to state-run facilities. At the time, the state had 12 juvenile lockups and around 5,000 youth in state custody, state reports detailed.