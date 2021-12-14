Dennis Maloney reelected for three-year term as College Station city councilman

College Station City Council member Dennis Maloney has been reelected for his Place 6 seat. His term will run through 2024.
Maloney received 58.55% of the votes with 1,332 total ballots cast, while runner-up David Levine received 41.45% of the votes with 943 ballots cast as of Tuesday night’s run-off election.
There are 28 absentee ballots and one military ballot that remain out and could be returned by Friday and Monday. Even so, those numbers are not enough to change Maloney's 389-vote lead.
For early voting, there were 810 votes cast for Maloney and 543 votes cast for Levine.
Out of 62,914 registered voters, only 2,275 voted or 3.62% of that total.
The run-off election took place after neither candidate received over 50% of the vote needed to win in November.
Maloney said before the announcement was made that he is proud of his supporters.
“I am really proud that none of my supporters engaged in negative campaigning,” he said. “I am going to continue to do the same things I have been doing.”
Levine, general manager at Mercedes-Benz of College Station, said before the announcement was made that he is excited regardless of the result.
“No matter how this goes, I am super excited to see the turnout we had in the general election and I am excited to see the turnout we had so far in early voting," he said. "I think people have shown they want to be involved in the process, and they want to be more aware than they have been before. No matter the result it has been an exciting process to be a part of.”
Maloney will receive the oath of office at 4 p.m. Dec. 22 inside the new city hall in the Bush 4141 Community Room.