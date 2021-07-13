Democrats send a clear message about voting rights

The 30 board members signing the ad include Chairman Larry L. Temple, a top aide to LBJ when he was president; two former lieutenant governors, Bill Hobby (18 years), and Ben Barnes (4 years, after 4 years as House Speaker); and Lyndon L. Olson Jr., a former Texas House member and chairman of the State Board of Insurance, who also served as U.S. Ambassador to Sweden. (For the full board, go to www.LBJFoundation.org.)

Democrats Ramping Up — Though Abbott and the Republicans who control the governor’s office and the Texas House and Senate, Democrats don’t seem to be going down without a fight.

Three dozen progressive groups have banded together to help the Democrats. One of them – the MOVE Texas Action Fund – says it is spending $300,000 on ads on social media networks, plus a little on TV.

And they are making it clear they think Abbott and the Republicans, rather than tightening voting laws to make it harder rather than easier to vote, should spend their time and effort fixing the Texas power grid before another freeze kills 700 people.

Democrats have turned out by the hundreds to testify over the special session’s opening weekend against the Republican voting proposals, standing in line for hours to testify to committee hearings that lasted into the wee hours.