Democrats send a clear message about voting rights

Greg Abbott, listen up.
You are into a special legislative session that only you could call, to deal only with subjects that you decree, and are running for re-election in 2022, but possibly president in 2024.
Here are some words from a fellow Texan, and former president of the United States, Lyndon Johnson, about the sanctity of the unimpeded right of all Americans to have free and easy access to vote.
The words were repeated on Thursday – the opening date of the special legislative session you called, after Texas House Democrats broke a quorum to block passage of what they call your “voter suppression” bill.
In a rare move, on the session’s opening day, the trustees of the LBJ Foundation published a half-page ad on page 3A in The Austin American-Statesman, the capital’s hometown newspape .
It called the 1965 federal Voting Rights Act probably LBJ’s proudest of many significant accomplishments.
Here’s what those trustees had to say:
“In March 1965, President Lyndon Baines Johnson gave perhaps his most memorable and enduring address to the American people.
“As voting suppression pervaded parts of the country, evidenced by the brutal attack on civil rights marchers by state troopers in Selma, Alabama, President Johnson stated firmly, ‘It is wrong, deadly wrong, to deny any of your fellow Americans the right to vote in this country.’
“Invoking the anthem of the Civil Rights Movement, he went on to declare, ‘It is the right of all of us, who must overcome the crippling legacy of bigotry and injustice – and we shall overcome.’
“While President Johnson championed and signed scores of transformative laws – including the Civil Rights Act, the Clean Air Act, Medicare, Head Start, federal aid to education, and comprehensive immigration reform – he held up the Voting Rights Act of 1965 as his proudest legislative accomplishment.
“If all Americans were given the chance to vote unimpeded, he believed, we were meeting our most basic ideal as a nation.
“That which was true in 1965 is just as true today. It is deadly wrong to systematically deny fellow Americans their most sacred right, the ability to vote free and unfettered. In fact, nothing is more fundamentally un-American.
“We, the trustees of the foundation that bears President Johnson’s name, implore our elected officials in Texas and across the country to overcome any attempts to disenfranchise voters or weaken voting laws.
“Moreover, we urge lawmakers to make it easier for our citizens to cast their ballots, not more onerous or burdensome.
“As President Johnson knew, the strength and promise of America depends on it.”
The 30 board members signing the ad include Chairman Larry L. Temple, a top aide to LBJ when he was president; two former lieutenant governors, Bill Hobby (18 years), and Ben Barnes (4 years, after 4 years as House Speaker); and Lyndon L. Olson Jr., a former Texas House member and chairman of the State Board of Insurance, who also served as U.S. Ambassador to Sweden. (For the full board, go to www.LBJFoundation.org.)
Democrats Ramping Up — Though Abbott and the Republicans who control the governor’s office and the Texas House and Senate, Democrats don’t seem to be going down without a fight.
Three dozen progressive groups have banded together to help the Democrats. One of them – the MOVE Texas Action Fund – says it is spending $300,000 on ads on social media networks, plus a little on TV.
And they are making it clear they think Abbott and the Republicans, rather than tightening voting laws to make it harder rather than easier to vote, should spend their time and effort fixing the Texas power grid before another freeze kills 700 people.
Democrats have turned out by the hundreds to testify over the special session’s opening weekend against the Republican voting proposals, standing in line for hours to testify to committee hearings that lasted into the wee hours.
They say that the Republican-proposed voter restrictions particularly punish Black and Hispanic voters, plus the young, the old, the handicapped, and people lacking transportation.
Among those GOP proposed changes are outlawing overnight voting and drive-thru voting, plus cutting early voting hours, which Democrats argue makes it harder for people with odd schedules to vote.
Senate Democrats, led by Dallas Sen. Royce West, have filed S.B. 61, which they have named the Barbara Jordan Act, after the late civil rights icon who served in the Texas Senate and Congress.
They want to underline their proposals to make voting easier, not harder – by expanding vote-by-mail opportunities and early voting hours, and allowing for online and Election Day voter registration.
“In all probability, we won’t get a hearing,” West said, but wanted to provide a contrast to the Republican proposals.
And, on Monday, House Democrats flew to Washington, D.C. to urge Congress to adopt measures that would prevent the restrictions Texas House Republicans are seeking. The Democrats’ departure brings the special session to a standstill since the House no longer has a quorum.
Contact Dave McNeely at davemcneely111@gmail.com