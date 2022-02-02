Democrats in race for Brazos County Precinct 4 commissioner seat hope to be voice of the community

He has served as a commissioner for Bryan’s Planning and Zoning Board, and is a member of multiple organizations including: Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency; Brazos Valley Boys and Girls Club; Bryan Rotary Club; and the Carver Kemp Neighborhood Association.

Growing up in a missionary Baptist Church, one of the church members was a county commissioner and Madison was “amazed at the things he did,” and by the time he was in high school, he said he knew he wanted to be involved in county government.

“There has always been a passion there but the willingness to serve the people that I grew up with, and the community I have known and love. I always thought it was great to serve the people of my community and the City of Bryan and Brazos County,” he said.

He said the experience he has received with a background in city government will allow him to best serve the county. If elected, he hopes to work on “making sure we bring in quality jobs, those well-paying jobs of $16/hour and up … especially for blue-collar workers,” he said. “We are really going to work on our rural areas. We need to make sure that utilities, electricity, internet service and all of those things, that we have them … and that the rural areas are getting the best quality that there is.”