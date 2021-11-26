Democrats hope Beto O’Rourke helps down-ballot hopefuls, but analysts skeptical he’ll have an effect

Scott Griggs, a Democrat and member of the party’s State Executive Committee, said O’Rourke’s candidacy for governor will pay dividends across the ballot.

“He has rock star status. He has a huge following,” Griggs said after attending O’Rourke’s rally Sunday in Dallas. “It’s easy for him to draw a crowd and create excitement, and that helps the whole ticket all the way down.”

But state Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who met with O’Rourke before the rally, said the absence of straight-ticket voting makes it harder for any candidate at the top of the ticket to have long coattails.

“It doesn’t help the rest of the ticket like it used to,” said Crockett, who unsuccessfully pushed a bill in the Legislature to restore party line voting. “Obviously the Republicans were nervous, so they got rid of straight party ticket voting. So it’s going to be important that those down-ballot candidates do as much as they can with the little resources that they have to make sure that the people know exactly who they are.”

Crockett said O’Rourke is still a net positive for Democrats.

“He’s going to bring a lot of people out, but it’s not going to be as many people being swept in,” she said.