Democrat Matthew Dowd ends campaign for Texas lieutenant governor, citing need for “greater diversity”

Matthew Dowd, a former George W. Bush political strategist who had launched a bid to be the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in 2022, ended his campaign Tuesday, six days before the candidate filing deadline.

In a statement, Dowd, who is white, said he was dropping out of the race to make way for a more diverse field of candidates.

"When I first announced, the only other candidate was a white male Christian," Dowd said, referring to fellow Democratic candidate Mike Collier. "A diverse field is now emerging in the Democratic primary for this office. I do not want to be the one who stands in the way of the greater diversity we need in politics."

Collier and Dowd had been joined on the ballot by state Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton, last month and Carla Brailey, vice chair of the Texas Democratic Party, has said she is considering a run for lieutenant governor. Brailey's Facebook page on Tuesday teased "An important announcement is coming soon!"

In a statement, Beckley said she appreciated Dowd's willingness to step back and let women compete for the seat. She said she welcomed Dowd and his supporters to join her campaign.