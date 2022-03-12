Deceased identified in south Brazos County shooting

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office has released the identities of the victims in Thursday's shooting in south Brazos County.

Daniel Rowe and Kelley Rowe, a husband and wife each 59 years old, were allegedly shot dead by suspect Randall Lee Isbell, a 51-year-old, who was in turn killed by law enforcement authorities.

The incident occurred on Stokes Circle near Pipeline Road on Thursday afternoon.

According to an earlier statement from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 3:30 p.m. about a disturbance with a weapon. Deputies arrived on the scene alongside a Texas DPS trooper.

An individual, later identified as Isbell, brandished a gun and did not comply with commands to drop the weapon and was shot dead.

A large contingent of officers, including the Brazos County SWAT team, responded to the area. During a search of the property, the bodies of the Rowes were found dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing, according to law enforcement, which is looking into a connection between the victims and the suspect.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers are working together to investigate the incident.