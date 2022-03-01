Davis reelected as Brazos County treasurer

Davis reelected as treasurer

Republican incumbent Laura Taylor Davis earned reelection as Brazos County treasurer on Tuesday, despite not campaigning after missing the deadline to remove her name from the ballot. She defeated her son-in-law, Cristian Villarreal.

There were no Democrats in the race, so Davis retains her position after getting 62.64% of the primary vote.

Davis said she is honored to win reelection, but she cannot guarantee a full four years in office. Davis said her relation to Villarreal did not play a role in her actions. Villarreal, who serves as the treasurer’s office assistant chief deputy, said though he was disappointed, he had the chance to learn how the process works and is eager to run again.

Bryan man given 35-year sentence

A Bryan man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted by a Brazos County jury of driving while intoxicated for the sixth time. Authorities said 42-year-old Jimmy Serna was charged in January 2020 after a traffic stop in Bryan.

He has convictions for driving while intoxicated in 2002, 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2015. He was on parole following a 10-year prison sentence when he was arrested in 2020, authorities said.

