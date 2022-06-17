Dare to Dine?

Dear Annie: My husband has four grown children — one from his first marriage and the other three with his late wife. Talk about drama! Today they could be BFFs, tomorrow they stab each other in the back!

Recently, my husband has been saying he’d like to see his children and all his grandchildren together. Actually, his words have been, “I guess the only time I’ll see all my kids together in one room is when they come to my funeral.”

My husband has a milestone birthday approaching. I’ve been thinking about having a surprise party for him and inviting all the kids and grandchildren. I’ve thought about texting/emailing them with a note letting them know their dad’s wishes and asking them to be civil.

Should I try it, or should I just drop the whole party idea and the two of us go to dinner? — No More Drama, Please!

Dear No More Drama: I would call each child and explain your vision — to have the family together for their father. I would emphasize that this is not about them. It’s about their dad.

If they seem committed, proceed with the party. If they respond by bringing up drama, kindly ask that they sit this one out.

Dear Annie: My best friend of over 20 years and I are having issues. She said something that hurt my feelings in December. I told her how I felt via text, but she did not acknowledge my feelings. I sent her a message saying I did not like the way things were and asked if we could talk. She said she was sorry for hurting me but does not wish to go back in the past.

I told her I don’t see how the friendship can continue if we don’t talk about what was said. She insists that our friendship is important to her; however, she is unwilling to talk about this comment.

I told her it is bothering me and I need to talk about it with her, but she is adamant that she is not going back in the past. — Fractured Friendship

Dear Fractured: It sounds like whatever you and your friend were talking about is serious enough to be a dealbreaker. You’ve told her how important it is to you, and she’s responded with denial and defiance.

If your friend valued you the way she says she does, she would attempt to reconcile. There are things even the longest friendships cannot endure.

