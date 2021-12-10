Dallas-raised Monkees member Michael Nesmith dies

Nesmith took part in choral and drama activities in high school before enlisting in the Air Force without graduating. He admitted he wasn’t a good fit for high school.

”Then the proms started coming up, and I thought, ‘OK, this isn’t going to go well,’ and then graduation started coming up, and I thought, ‘Yeah, I’d better get out of here,’” he recalled, laughing. “So I guess what was supposed to have been my senior year, I joined the Air Force. I thought, ‘Time to duck and run.’"

After basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, he was training as an aircraft mechanic at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls. He obtained a GED certificate in 1962 and enrolled at San Antonio College where he met musician John Kuehne and started writing songs and performing. He took his talents to Los Angeles and his biggest break came when he auditioned for a new TV series called "The Monkees."

The show lasted two seasons (1966-1968) and developed a cult following over the years. The Monkees’ prefabricated image for TV didn’t always sit well with Nesmith. He wrote some songs for the Monkees — “The Girl I Knew Somewhere,” “Mary Mary" and Listen to the Band” — but the producers turned to other sources.

“We were kids with our own taste in music and were happier performing songs we liked – and/or wrote – than songs that were handed to us,” he told Rolling Stone in 2012. “It made for a better performance. It was more fun. That this became a bone of contention seemed strange to me, and I think to some extent to each of us — sort of ‘What’s the big deal, why won’t you let us play the songs we are singing?’”