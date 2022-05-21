Dad Can't Deal

Dear Annie: I have been with my boyfriend “Scott” for almost 11 years. We had a baby when we were young, and I’ve worked since I was of legal age, only taking a break for maternity leave. Scott didn’t start working until our daughter was 2. He worked for a small company where he ran his own location, and he was the only one there. They didn’t pay him for working weekends, and he made a low wage. He ended up leaving the job and then came back a year later for a few months.

Since then, he has not sought employment. I told him he needs to look for another job right away. It’s been three years. Now he says he stopped working so he could be a stay-at-home dad so we didn’t have to pay for child care. We have barely been able to make ends meet with only my income.

Now I want to go to college and I need him to step up. He agreed to get a part-time job while I am in school, and I will continue to work on the weekends.

I can’t get him to apply for jobs. I even offered to fill out applications for him, but he refuses to give me his email address. I ask him why, and he says he doesn’t feel ready to do that.

He won’t communicate how he’s feeling. He always shuts down when it comes to talking about his feelings. I need him to work or we will not be able to pay our rent. Even if I break up with him, it won’t give me more income to keep my apartment while I’m in school.

How can I get him motivated to work and to communicate with me? I start school at the beginning of the summer, so we are on a time limit! — Dealing With a Dud of a Dad

Dear Dealing With a Dud: Give yourself a pat on the back. Wanting to enroll in college, working to support yourself and your family, raising your daughter and keeping the household in order shows what a hardworking woman you are.

Sit down with Scott and discuss how to make this work, covering everything from your schedules to child care to a monthly budget. He might be feeling overwhelmed because he doesn’t understand what the day-to-day will look like. But anxiety aside, tell him that under no circumstances can he continue acting like another kid you have to take care of.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.